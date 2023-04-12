Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Columbus distillery is celebrating its bourbon with a bang this month — and they want alcohol aficionados to join them.

Watershed Distillery will host its first-ever BourbonFest on April 22 as it introduces its newest spirit, Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon. With fresh food, live music, guided bourbon tours, and a lesson on Watershed’s distillation process, BourbonFest is bringing the distillery back to its bourbon-based roots.

“Bourbon is best enjoyed with family and friends, and BourbonFest provides a new way to come together, have fun and sip some delicious bourbons,” Greg Lehman, CEO and founder of Watershed Distillery, said in a news release.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Columbus distillery announces first ever BourbonFest was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com