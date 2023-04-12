George Foreman Discusses Upcoming Biopic Big George Foreman [EXCLUSIVE]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary boxer George Foreman joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss his upcoming biopic Big George Foreman!

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist talks about his involvement in the film’s scriptwriting process and commends actor Chris Davis for portraying him so well. He jokes that he wanted to adjust some events to happen in his favor, such as winning the Rumble in the Jungle fight.

When asked if there were ever any fighters he was nervous about stepping in the ring with, Foreman admits that he was afraid to fight Joe Frazier.

See: George Foreman Fights Back Against Sex Abuse Allegations From The ’70s

The film emphasizes second chances, and Foreman explains that the job corps program was his. He entered as “Mr.Poverty”, and was then recommend to try his hand at boxing…the career choice that changed his entire life.

Forman is not only a World Champ turned entrepreneur, but is now a minister at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Houston, Texas.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculously Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World, hits the theaters April 28th.

