The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘No Hall Passes Granted Over Here’ | Episode 115

On this episode of The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan start the show off by celebrating. It is Claudia’s 50th birthday and Lore’l tells her it is unbelievable because she looks nowhere near fifty. When you get older you think about marriage. So Lore’l and Claudia talked about being in an open marriage. With marriages ending people are exploring other ways to stay married and being in an open relationship is one of them

Hear what Lore’l and Claudia think about being in an open marriage. In light of Claudia Jordan’s birthday and her celebration, we asked how old are you when you stop celebrating your birthday for a week, or month? We cannot forget our fashionista, Miss Lawrence, gives us what we should be wearing during this festival season. And of course it goes Down in Lore’l’s DMs.

