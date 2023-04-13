Black Tony is determined to make some money today by any means necessary (no, not by coming to work)…armed robbery it is!
He fills the cast in on how he hit a lick on a Krispy Kreme donut truck. Math isn’t really his strong suit so he’s struggling to figure out how to resale them, but as soon as he does—its payday!
Black Tony Hits A Krispy Kreme Donut Truck Lick was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
