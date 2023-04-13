Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony is determined to make some money today by any means necessary (no, not by coming to work)…armed robbery it is!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He fills the cast in on how he hit a lick on a Krispy Kreme donut truck. Math isn’t really his strong suit so he’s struggling to figure out how to resale them, but as soon as he does—its payday!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Black Tony Tells About His Revenge Night at the SkyView Ferris Wheel

Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Summons All Prayer Warriors [LISTEN]

Black Tony Threatens To Quit Claiming He’s Tired Of His Feelings Being Hurt [WATCH]

Kiki and Fat Tasha Argue About Returning Easter Outfits to the Dollar Store [AUDIO]

Black Tony Hits A Krispy Kreme Donut Truck Lick was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com