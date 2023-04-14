Carol’s Daughter Founder Lisa Price And Mama Glow Founder Lathan Thomas Are Changing The Narrative Of Black Maternal Health

Black Maternal Health Week kicked off on April 11 and will conclude on the 17th.
Giving birth deserves to be a beautiful experience. Unfortunately, Black women are three times more likely to die while giving birth and five times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues, which are alarming statistics. Because of this, weeks like Black Maternal Health Week are much more paramount. And thanks to women like Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter, and Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow Foundation, we are changing the narrative from fear to hope with their latest initiative, Love Delivered.
Carol’s Daughter is in their 3rd year in the Black Maternal Health Initiative, Love Delivered. The program will extend additional doula grants, webinars, grassroots activations, and a new social media fundraising campaign. The brand is proud to partner with the Mama Glow Foundation to see the initiative through.
Watch as I discuss the importance of Black Maternal Health with Lisa Price and Latham Thomas. The ladies actively encourage us to reframe the narrative, shifting the conversation from fear to strategic ways to overcome the mortality rate.
You can learn more about the Love Delivered initiative by visiting CarolsDaughter.com or MamaGlowFoundation.org.
