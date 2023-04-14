De La Soul Joins Wu-Tang Clan And Nas On “NY State Of Mind Tour”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One the year’s best tours just got better. De La Soul is joining Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on the “NY State of Mind Tour”.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Long Island, New York duo are taking their talents on the road with two other iconic talents. This week the group announced they will join the tour for the remainder of the domestic dates. Wu-Tang Clan made sure to welcome Posdnuos and Maseo to the special outing. “Our brothers @wearedelasoul on the road with us for the North American dates of the #NewYorkStateofMindTour let’s go!” the caption read on a post from the official Wu-Tang Clan social media account.

You can see the tour dates where De La Soul will perform below.

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre *

You can purchase tickets here.

