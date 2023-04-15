Draya Michele is forever our body and style goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy recently when she took to Instagram to show off her toned body in a lime green wrap dress that we love.
Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the social influencer as many of Draya Michele’s nine million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval on the look. “There she go!” one follower wrote while another said, “Wow ” and another commented, “Assignment complete!”
Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s sexy slay?
Don’t miss…
Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt
Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched
Draya Michele Gives Us Style Goals In A Lime Green Wrap Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
This Ohio City Declared the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy
-
Man Caught on Video Stealing Over 2K Worth of Shoes from Polaris Mall
-
Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Take Copy + Paste To The Next Level In Their Latest Instagram Post