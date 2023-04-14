Singer songwriter, record producer, and former record executive the legend Smokey Robinson gives the Backstory of his legendary career from founding The Miracles and the beginnings of Motown with Berry Gordy.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Smokey Robinson Joins ‘BackStory With Colby Colb’ Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
This Ohio City Declared the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy
-
Man Caught on Video Stealing Over 2K Worth of Shoes from Polaris Mall
-
Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Take Copy + Paste To The Next Level In Their Latest Instagram Post