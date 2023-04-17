Black Tony Harassed His Way Into A Restraining Order

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony has officially harassed his way into a restraining order. After a failed attempt to drive to Memphis to profess his love for Glorilla, the admiration turned to stalking.

See: Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]

With the police on his back, he says he’s scared to even leave the house—hence, he can’t make it to work.

