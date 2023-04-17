Quinta Brunson Shines In Fringe At The Deadline Contenders Television Event

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Qunita Brunson attended the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America, this weekend, looking amazing in a jazzy fringe ensemble.

Quinta Brunson has been a fashion’s one to watch and we are always here for her latest serve. The Abbott Elementary star attended the Deadline Contenders Television event at the Directors Guild Of America working a mustard set that fit her petite frame perfectly. Quinta paired a delightful one-shoulder top and an asymmetrical fringe skirt that swept the ground. Brunson paired the set with gold sandals, gold hoop earrings, and gold rings. The comedienne wore her hair pushed back off her gorgeous face and hanging down her back. Her soft glam makeup complemented her garb well.

When it comes to fashion, Brunson hasn’t missed this entire year. Her and her stylist Bryon Javar have brought the drama with every outfit this season, and they are not letting up anytime soon. Whether it was the strapless, custom Dolce & Gabbana look that the actress stunned in at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party or the Jean-Louis Sabaji sea-shelled-bodice gown that stopped the internet, Brunson proved that she deserves to be on everybody’s best-dressed list.

Are you feeling Quinta’s latest look?

