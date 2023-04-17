CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY
Thanks to you Joy 107.1 has made it to the 2nd round-voting phase to win a 2023 Stellar Award!
We appreciate you but we still need your help to make it to the final round to win ‘Radio Station of the Year in a Large Market Category’ at this year’s Stellar Awards.
Cast your vote right now, you can vote every day until April 17th
Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year was originally published on joycolumbus.com
