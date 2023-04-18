Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Some schools in Akron are closed today following the decision to not charge the eight police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Yesterday, a special grand jury decided not to bring charges against the Akron officers involved in the shooting. The decision ripped through the heart of Akron as some storefronts and other buildings boarded up windows in preparation for potential rioting.

To see the list of school closings from FOX 8, [click here].

Check back for any updates to the Jayland Walker story.

Akron Schools Closed After Jayland Walker Decision was originally published on wzakcleveland.com