Some schools in Akron are closed today following the decision to not charge the eight police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.
Yesterday, a special grand jury decided not to bring charges against the Akron officers involved in the shooting. The decision ripped through the heart of Akron as some storefronts and other buildings boarded up windows in preparation for potential rioting.
To see the list of school closings from FOX 8, [click here].
Check back for any updates to the Jayland Walker story.
RELATED: No Charges For Cops Involved in Shooting Death of Jayland Walker
RELATED: Akron Residents ‘Pray For Peace’ Ahead of Jayland Walker Decision
RELATED: Jayland Walker Family Attorney: ‘It Smells Like a Cover Up’
Akron Schools Closed After Jayland Walker Decision was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
This Ohio City Declared the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy
-
Erykah Badu and Puma Curry Take Copy + Paste To The Next Level In Their Latest Instagram Post
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023