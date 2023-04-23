Columbus’ Cutest Pet: Nominate a Pic of Your Pet to Win

CLOSE
Upload a Picture of your Pet and Vote for Columbus’ Cutest Pet for your chance to win a $250 gift card brought to you by Byers Airport Subaru.
More from Magic 95.5 FM
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Here's Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy