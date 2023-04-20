Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram this week donning another hot look and we’re in love! The “My Type” rapper wore yet abother sexy ensemble to the annual Coachella music festival last weekend and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few photos of herself rocking the colorful look which included a beaded crop top with bubble detailing throughout. She paired the look with jean cut off shorts and matching denim boots that sat above her knees while showing off her toned body in the process.

She wore the playful look while attending the desert music festival and paired the ensemble with a Von Dutch trucker hat, shiny jewelry all while rocking her hair in a platinum blonde style with loose curls that fell on her shoulders.

To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles while out in the desert. “fly girl sh!t she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

" one follower commented while another wrote, Saweetie's 13 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. "You're sooo perfectttttt" one follower commented while another wrote, "blonde just looks so right on you" and another was left speechless, writing, "You slayyyyed Coachella! Every look *chef's kiss*" and she definitely did because every Coachella look was a hit!

Saweetie Is A ‘Fly Girl’ In Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com