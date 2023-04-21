Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion debuted honey blonde curls while giving her fans a fun glimpse into her Hot Girl world in a “this or that” question game with Elle.

We love Megan Thee Stallion, and her recent interview with Elle has only added fuel to our admiration. The Savage rapper is the April cover star for the popular magazine, in which opens up for the first time about her healing process after the Torey Lanez trial. In addition to her vulnerable revelation in the feature, Megan also participated in a fun rapid question session with the popular magazine. And while some of her answers were obvious, one did surprise us.

While sitting in the hot chair looking absolutely gorgeous sporting a white frilly top and voluminous honey blonde curls, Megan revealed to Elle that she prefers the gym over the club. Of course, her toned body supports her admission, but the H-town hottie is known for getting a party popping. Also, during the rapid question session, she was asked to choose between herself and her alter ego Tina Snow. Appalled that she was asked the question, the artist answered, “Why would you ask that? You can’t put two bad b%^&$#@ against each other!”

To check our Megan’s feature and to read the full article, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair On Instagram

5 Times Megan Thee Stallion Served Lewks On A Platter

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Heads In A Blue Cut Out Defaience Gown

Megan The Stallion Debuts Juicy Honey Blonde Curls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com