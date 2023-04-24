NEW YORK– Longtime host Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways. In a statement, the network said Carlson’s last program was on Friday.
Fox thanked him for his service as a host and contributor.
He hosted the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News from 2016 until 2023.
From 2005 to 2008, he hosted the nightly program Tucker on MSNBC. In 2009, he became a political analyst for Fox News, appearing on various programs before starting his own show.
Tucker was Fox’s top rated prime time host with an audience of over three-million viewers per night.
Also, CNN has fired Don Lemon. The anchor tweeted Monday that he was informed he was being “terminated.” Lemon has come under fire recently for comments many viewed as sexist.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Tucker Carlson and Fox News Part Ways
- Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
- Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says New Video And A Key Witness Will Clear Actor Of Assault Charges
- Hopelessness Is A Key Reason Some Black Young Adults Consider Suicide, Study Finds
- Teens Of Color Turn To Social Media To Fight For A More Just World
- African American Mayors Association To Meet For The ‘Big 4 Fireside Chat’, But What Is It?
- Fox News Settles Dominion Voting Systems Lawsuit For $787 Million, But Was It Worth Skipping The Public Trial?
- Everything You Need To Know About The State Of The Black World Conference
- The Legend of Bumpy Johnson: Harlem’s Infamous Crime Boss
- Derek Chauvin Still A Murderer After Appeals Court Rejects His Bid To Toss Conviction
The post Tucker Carlson and Fox News Part Ways appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
Tucker Carlson and Fox News Part Ways was originally published on wibc.com
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Here's Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Win Tickets to See Katt Williams