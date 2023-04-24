Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer DOE as she announced that she is now a Fiancé!
The singer took to Instagram to share with fans her happy news.
Check out her announcement below:
We wish the beautiful couple much love and success in the future!
