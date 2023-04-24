Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Len Goodman, former “Dancing with the Stars” judge, has died at age 78.

The beloved professional ballroom dancer, coach, and judge lost his battle with bone cancer Saturday night. He had been receiving care at a hospice center in Kent, Southern England—just six months into his retirement. A statement from his manager, Jackie Gill, confirms that he “passed peacefully” and surrounded by family.

The London native won the hearts of viewers each week world wide, simultaneously judging British and American dance competition shows. He not only judged “Dancing with the Stars” since its inception in 2005 but also judged “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years.

Fellow DWTS co-host, judge Bruno Tonioli, took to Twitter to share his condolences.

“Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10,” Tonioli wrote, sharing a touching photo of the two of them.

Aside from television, Goodman’s accomplished career earned him the British Rising Star Award, Carl Allen Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. He also ran one of the most long standing and successful dance schools in Kent, The Goodman Dance Academy.

Tomorrow, April 25th, would have been his 79th birthday.

Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com