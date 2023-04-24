Beyonce’s BeyGood Foundation Pledges $2 Million to be Distributed Along Renaissance Tour Route [LISTEN]

Beyonce’s BeyGood Foundation recently pledged $2 million to students and small business owners. The funds are to be distributed along the upcoming Renaissance World Tour route.

The BeyGood Foundation, a public charity founded in 2013, was created to assist those facing economic hardship and non-profit groups dedicated to servicing marginalized and under-resourced communities. Its previously launched initiatives focused on issues such as education, disaster relief, career development, and more.

$1 million has been committed to a program that will host luncheons in select cities including London, Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans, according to the foundation.

Another $1 million is dedicated to a nationwide scholarship fund. Select college and university students in cities including Paris, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., will be awarded scholarship money to assist with the cost of their studies.

The Renaissance tour will take place May-September 2023.

See: Twitter’s “BeyHive” Reacts To High Prices, Being Waitlisted for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

The foundation continues to “live” by its motto, “Together, let’s change the world for GOOD.”

