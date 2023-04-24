This morning we revisit the topic of parents financially supporting their adult children. What age should you stop giving your children financial help? Should young adults pay rent if they’re staying at home? How to teach your adult kids financial self-sufficiency?
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jini Thornton, our money expert, joins us for a live session of Money Mondays! She gives valuable tips on graduating your adult children off the the “parent payroll”.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Jini Thornton: Graduating Your Young Adult Children off the “Parent Payroll” [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Here's Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Win Tickets to See Katt Williams