This isn’t a Tiny Fey movie review, but a look at the toxic culture of mean girl behavior from adolescence to adulthood.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Small Doses Podcast ‘Side Effects of Mean Girls’ | EPISODE 269 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Here's Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
Win Tickets to See Katt Williams