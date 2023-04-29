Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is not letting up! The beauty has just sent us into a frenzy yet again after dropping another selfie that’s left us speechless.

Taking to the platform earlier today, the rap star shared a stunning mirror selfie of herself as she once again showed off her new honey blonde colored locs and gorgeous face. The beauty modeled the new hair color while rocking a black tank top and showing off her latest make up look in the process.

For this post, she wore her hair in its naturally curly state as the tight coils framed her stunning face, which as usual, was beat to perfection with a nude lip and mink eyelashes.

The beauty shared the stunning selfie with her 30 million Instagram followers and simply captioned the stunning photo set, “Found my light @revlon.”

Check out the jaw-dropping post below.

“Megan you gotta relax bro ,” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the stunning video while others joked, “Megan please my man is somewhere on this internet” and others couldn’t get enough of her hair, commenting, “this hair on you >> ”

Yes, we love this look on Megan and need more! What do you think about Meg’s latest selfie?

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Selfie Sends Us Into A Frenzy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com