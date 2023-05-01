Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo and Michaela Coel stepped out in NYC last night to attend the pre-Met Gala dinner, and both ladies were snatched!

We are giddy with excitement because the Met Gala is upon us! Vogue editor Anna Wintour threw an exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner at her private New York residence to kick off this high-fashion event of the year, and the stars came out. Amid all the fashion ruckus, we caught two of our favorite style divas’ attire.

Coel blessed the dinner with her presence in a sleek Schiaparelli look that featured a velvet strapless mini dress and dramatic opera-length gloves accented by fringe. The actress accessorized the look with a velvet headband, black and gold pumps, and lavish jewels.

Lizzo, not to shy away from a fashion moment, exposed her luscious limbs in an off-the-shoulder, deep purple dress that featured a thigh-high split. The “About Damn Time” singer paired the dainty dress with silver platform sandals and an embellished, iridescent-colored mini bag. She wore her tresses hanging straight and set her look off with matching purple sunshades.

If these ladies show up to the pre-festivities looking like this, we can’t wait to see what they don for the main event! Are you feeling their pre-Met Gala dinner looks?

Lizzo and Michaela Coel Were Style Goddesses At The Pre-Met Gala Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com