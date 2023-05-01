14 Black Classics Movies On Tubi In May

Take a load off, pour up a glass of wine, and snuggle up on the couch, this May, with a Tubi movie.
Tubi has made a cultural impact on the streaming service business. With 33 million members in the US, Tubi is a hub for classic Black films, TV shows, original movies, and independent films that are often the center of trending clips on social media. Black filmmakers, in particular, have found a platform that has become a home to their art.
Recently, A Tubi original film, Cinnamon, starring the legendary Pam Grier, Damon Wayans, and Hailey Kilgore – has been selected to have its worldwide premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival just proving the magnitude of this rising streaming service.
And this month is no different, Tubi has a strong lineup of Black movies on Tubi in May. Keep scrolling to see what favorite Black flicks will be up for viewing this month.
Judas And The Black Messiah
Moonlight
Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit
The Best Man
Why Did I Get Married Too
Obsessed
Baby Boy
How High
Sparkle
First Sunday
Car Wash
Phat Girlz
Bones
Rosewood
