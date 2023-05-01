Diddy And Yung Miami Were A Fashion Moment At The 2023 Met Gala

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy and Yung Miami created a fashion frenzy on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. The duo showed up in all-black ensembles that oozed chic royalty.

Diddy and Yung Miami entered the Met Gala chat, and the carpet was in flames. The hot pair strolled into the event, rocking looks dripping with style. Diddy represented his clothing brand by rocking an elaborate Sean John ensemble. The decorative tuxedo featured an embellished waist-length jacket that the mogul wore over a black collar shirt, straight-leg pants, and a flashy robe accented by black roses. He topped his outfit off with black sunglasses and gloves – a fashion nod to Karl Lagerfeld.

Yung Miami stood by Diddy’s side, serving body and beauty like nobody’s business in a sheer gown with a lengthy train and pearl detailing. The top of the dress resembled an oyster that encompassed the rapper’s gorgeous essence. The City Girls’ group member wore her hair in a slick bun to offset the look and added drop earrings for glam. She finished her look with a large diamond ring and platform sandals.

Diddy and Yung Miami stole the show with their fabulous garbs and infectious chemistry. When teased by Lala Anthony about their relationship status, Diddy nervously explained, “We don’t put titles on it.”

