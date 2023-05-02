Win The Mother’s Day The Glamorous Life Giveaway

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This Mother’s Day, Divine Martino and Magic is gonna have you living the glamorous life!

Five lucky winners will enjoy Sunday brunch with Divine Martino and other moms on May 21st at Marvin’s downtown. One grand prize winner will get ‘The Glamorous Life Mother’s Day Prize Package including VIP treatment to see Sheila E live at the Ohio Black Expo Memorial Day weekend, a plush hotel stay, and a relaxing massage, manicure, and pedicure.

Enter below for your chance to win!