Luenell is racking in a bag from her body! The 64-year-old comedian shocked the world a few months ago after announcing the launch of her OnlyFans page.

The page is so far so good for the OnlyFans star (despite naysayers), according to social media’s reactions. People were shocked at the “very graphic” images, but fans seem to be loving the explicit content!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She brands herself as the “Bold, Bad and Uncensored page for The Original Bad Girl Of Comedy!” in her page’s description section.

One post reportedly includes Luenell engaging in an intimate moment with a male counterpart. Though no faces are shown, Twitter comments that you can definitely see everything.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rickey Smiley jokingly declares that, “Luenell’s mind and body belongs to me…It’s for me! Nobody deals with Luenell unless you talk to me.” He and Maria agree that he was one of the first to post about her new endeavor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Catch more entertainment news on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, weekdays at 5-9am CT/6-10am ET!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Luenell On How Her DMs Look After Her Penthouse Spread Came Out [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

What’s Trending: Luenell & Marvin Hunter Break Down The D.L. Hughley & Mo’Nique Feud

Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna On Why She Deleted Her OnlyFan’s Account [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea: Comedian Luenell turns OnlyFans Superstar was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com