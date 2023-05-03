A report released by the Black Feminist Fund in March highlighted how the lack of financial support given to Black women-centered movements had upended positive global change.
Research in Where is The Money for Black Feminist Movements? included hundreds of contributions from groups and activists worldwide. It was collected and sorted over a year-long process in collaboration with the Human Rights Funders Network.
MORE: For Many Black Women, Entrepreneurship Presents A Path To Liberation
Black Feminist Movements Are In A Crisis Due To A Lack Of Funding, Here’s What You Should Know was originally published on newsone.com
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Here's Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus