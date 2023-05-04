Radio One Presents: 2023 Faith Leader Lunch

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Recovery Within Reach Faith Leader Luncheon

Treatment cost should never stand in the way of recovery. Hear from community experts on how to navigate the financial toll of addiction.

May 18th 11am – 1pm

Linden Community Center 1350 Briarwood Ave. Columbus, OH 43211

Substance use disorder, including opioid misuse, impacts families of all communities, faiths and income levels. It not only takes an emotional toll, but the financial impact can be devastating. RadioOne invites you to a Faith Leader Lunch on Thursday, May 18th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linden Community Center. Hear from local health and financial experts, as well as faith leaders, on ways to recognize addiction in a loved one and how to help them find and pay for treatment. The program is free. Spots are limited so register now.