NEW YORK — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found liable by a New York City jury in his civil rape case.
He has been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but he has not been found guilty of rape.
Writer E. Jean Carroll said Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s and then defamed her years later.
Trump denied all of the allegations against him. However, during closing arguments yesterday, Carroll’s attorneys blasted Trump for not testifying in his own defense.
Because it’s a civil case, Trump does not face jail, but he has been ordered to pay her about $5 million.
- Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
The post Trump Found Guilty in Civil Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case was originally published on wibc.com
