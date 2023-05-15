2023 BLACK MUSIC MONTH CELEBRATION: 6th Annual SUMMER614 @ The Commons

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

6th Annual SUMMER614 @ The Commons

SUMMER614 LIVE ON STAGE! JUVENILE x DAVE HOLLISTER x MYA x RAHEEM DEVAUGHN x SLIM THUG x RUFF ENDZ and HOSTED BY: DOUG E. FRESH

2023 BLACK MUSIC MONTH CELEBRATION

SUMMER614 brings some of your favorite R&B and Hip Hop artists from yesterday and today to the Columbus Commons. With music, food, drinks and vendors you won’t want to miss it!

EVENT DATE: Saturday June 3rd, 2023

VENUE:

Columbus Commons

160 S. High St.

Columbus, Ohio 43215

PERFORMERS:

JUVENILE + DAVE HOLLISTER + MYA + RAHEEM DEVAUGHN +

Source: Creative Services / creative servicesADDITIONAL TICKET OUTLETS:

TALIBS:

1035 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205

(614) 252-0654

LAWSHEAS:

1488 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43224

(614) 252-3474

B&K SMOKEHOUSE:

1114 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205

(614) 252-7017

OTT BARBER BOUTIQUE:

4473 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH

614) 694-2724

SLIM THUG + RUFF ENDZ + HOSTED BY: DOUG E. FRESH