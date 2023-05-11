Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront Culture Fest is coming to Genoa Park in Columbus May 27-28! The weekend festival will feature all sorts of activities and things to do. They also just announced a major recognition ceremony for the biggest hip-hop group to ever come out of Ohio!

On Saturday at 7:45 p.m. the expo will put on a celebration for the 50th year of hip hop, and during that time they’ll honor the one and only Bone Thugs-N-Harmony!

From OhioBlackExpo.com:

Ohio’s own Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be honored during our 50th year Hip-Hop Celebration. This Hall of Fame tribute will also recognize Hi-Tek and feature Ohio legends J. Rawls and Mix Master Ice of UTFO by way of NYC.

Special performances by internationally acclaimed graffiti artists Grupo OPNI from Brazil * BHB (Brothers Helpin Bruthas) Dance Crew * and the Hip-Hop Legend himself … KRS-One.

For more information, and to get your tickets to the Ohio Black Expo, [ click here ]!

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to be Honored at Ohio Black Expo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com