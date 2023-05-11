Arts & Entertainment

Storm Reid Is Pretty In Pink At The InStyle x Sephora Event

Storm Reid stepped out in an all pink look for the InStyle x Sephora event and slayed in Barbiecore fashion!

Published on May 11, 2023

CinemaCon 2023 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Storm Reid stepped out recently in a super cute pretty in pink look that gave us major fashion envy!

The stunning actress served face and style in the pink lace look for a InStyle x Sephora event and was all smiles in her effortless slay. The pink, cold shoulder dress featured a dramatic collar and thin straps at the shoulders that looked absolutely stunning on her.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing dainty earrings and a few rings and rocked matching pink sandals to add to the monochromatic slay.

She wore her hair in box braids that were pulled back off of her face to add a bit of flair to the trendy look. As for her makeup, she rocked a soft glam look equipped with baby pink lipstick to match her all pink ensemble.

The beauty also shared a few photos from her night at the event on her Instagram page, sharing an IG carousel along with the caption, “on Wednesdays we wear pink + red Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lipstick ♥💕 @maybelline @paulyblanch ♥💕

Check out the post below.

“if pretty was a person 😍,” one of the starlet’s followers commented underneath the stunning photo set while another wrote, “Lovvvvve this look! 💓💓” and “y’all are gorgeous 😍🤩🤩” to share their stamps of approval.

What do you think about Storm’s recent pink look? Did she nail it?

Storm Reid Is Pretty In Pink At The InStyle x Sephora Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

