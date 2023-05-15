Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Dominique Da Diva had a chance to sit down with superstar Don Toliver. They talk about creative process behind his film and if he’d ever trade in music for acting! With a heavy roster of features on his ‘Love Sick’ Album including “4 Me” feating his girl Kali Uchis, Dominique Da Diva asked him who else was on his list of artists for possible tracks. See his answer and so much more in their full interview below.

LISTEN LIVE TO THE QUICKSILVA SHOW MONDAY-FRIDAY 3pm-7PM EST

Checkout the trailer for his ‘Love Sick: Open All Day, Every Night’ below and watch the film here: Amazon Prime

Don’t Miss Don Toliver on his upcoming tour this summer! Get your tickets here: dontolivermusic.com

JUNE 18th

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM DENVER, CO JUNE 20th BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM CHICAGO, IL

Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com