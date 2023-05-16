According to NBC4i, Known for catchy posts on social media and hundreds and thousands of followers, a central Ohio plastic surgeon is pleading her case as her license to practice medicine remains in question.
In November of 2022, Dr. Katherine Grawe, who practices at her office called Roxy Plastic Surgery, was notified that her license was suspended by the Ohio Medical Board.
The hearing that started Monday served as a chance for Grawe to address the allegations against her.
In questioning that lasted for hours, Grawe discussed the origins of her practice as well as her social media use.
NBC4 reviewed the videos on the account @doctorroxy which is now listed as private. In the videos, you can see the doctor performing dances, telling surgery-related jokes, and answering viewer questions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Local plastic surgeons license under review for alleged social media abuse
- Chloë Bailey Serves Chic Courtside Fashion At The Lakers Vs Warriors Game
- 5 Fantasy Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2023 Natural Hair Show
- GoFundMe Created For Black DoorDash Driver Killed By Kansas Cops Slow To Gain Support
- Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival
- Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
- ‘The Other H-U’: Kamala Harris Addresses HBCU Rivalry Between Howard And Hampton Universities
- Kansas Cops Accused Of Concealing ‘Critical’ Information After Killing Black DoorDash Driver
- Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More!
- Naturi Naughton Shows The Beauty Of Motherhood In A Nude Maternity Shoot
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Win The Mother's Day The Glamorous Life Giveaway
-
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx Gives Major Update On Her Father’s Health
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Ginuwine Was So Anxious to Perform He Fell Off Stage [WATCH]
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Worker killed in Reynoldsburg factory accident