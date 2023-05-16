Gun shots fired near Columbus elementary school

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For the full NBC4 story click here Columbus police are investigating Tuesday afternoon after shots were reportedly fired near the Eakin Elementary School parking lot, according to emergency dispatchers.

Medics on scene transported one victim to Nationwide Children’s in stable condition following the incident, which occurred in the 3000 block of Eakin Road just before 3:30 p.m., dispatchers said.

A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools did not immediately respond for comment on whether Eakin Elementary was on lockdown Tuesday.

The west Columbus school went under a brief lockdown two weeks ago when a bullet grazed an 11-year-old boy several blocks away at the nearby Wedgewood Village Apartments on Wedgewood Drive.

