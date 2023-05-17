Congratulations are in order for Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard.
The Stellar Award winner and her husband Jordan Kelly have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.
“God is still performing miracles and @mrjordankelly and I are so grateful! To learn more about our journey, click the link in bio or in story. I’m so excited about my pookie pooooh! God is amazing! Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us! #miracles #BabyKelly Thank you @people for sharing our story! Thanks @capturedbydave_ for capturing this moment!” she said in the caption of a video showing her sonogram.
Check out her announcement below!
“I am so excited and blessed to have this opportunity to carry, my prayer, and watch our baby grow. I’m most excited about raising a game changer, loving someone so deep, and having that same impact my mother had on me. I think I’ll be raising one of my best friends!,” Sheard-Kelly told PEOPLE.
We are super excited to for Kierra and her growing family!
We wish them all the best!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS…
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Releases A New Book “The Vibes We Feel” and Performs Her New Single “All Yours” on Tamron Hall
Singer Koryn Hawthorne Talks Playing The ‘Mean Girl’ In Her Acting Debut In ‘Praise This’
Brian Courtney Wilson Shares Amazing Gems & Vocals On The Terrell Show
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed” was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx Gives Major Update On Her Father’s Health
-
Win The Mother's Day The Glamorous Life Giveaway
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Ginuwine Was So Anxious to Perform He Fell Off Stage [WATCH]
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Columbus’ Cutest Pet: Vote Today for Columbus' Cutest Pet