Columbus schools names new superintendent

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, After two months, 31 applications and a $250,000 search, the Columbus City School Board has selected the only finalist already working in the district.

Angela Chapman, interim superintendent of the state’s largest school district, will assume the role permanently, the board announced Tuesday night.

“This was a very difficult and challenging choice,” said board member Eric S. Brown. “This was good because we had some really high-quality candidates. (Chapman) knows our system and she has demonstrated to me during this past four-five months that she can lead.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: