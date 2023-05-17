Columbus officer avoids drunk street racing charges after paying fee

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, All but one charge against a Columbus Division of Police officer were dropped after another agency accused her of drunk street racing at 100 miles per hour.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested CPD Officer Trier Knieper on Jan. 3, after they said she and a friend street raced in separate cars at 100 mph in a 65-mph zone of Interstate 270. A trooper also asked the 27-year-old Columbus officer to take a field sobriety test after he claimed to smell alcohol, body camera video obtained by NBC4 showed.

After going through three separate tests, the trooper arrested Knieper. She later saw three misdemeanor charges in Franklin County Municipal Court

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: