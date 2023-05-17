Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Is that my bestie in a Tessie? That’s the tune Angela Simmons is singing after gifting her beau, Yo Gotti, with a brand-new Tesla.

While some of us are trying to figure out which shirt to buy our significant other, Angela Simmons is out here gifting a Tesla to her boyfriend. In a video on Hollywood Unlocked, Simmons is draped in a gold curve-hugging mini dress while presenting a shiny black Tesla to Yo Gotti. In a crowd of supportive onlookers and photographers, Yo Gotti embraces his new ride by checking it out. Then, sitting in the back seat, he eventually shouted, “From the streets to the tech world!” Simmons smiles big as she sits in the front seat of the Tesla and admires her man’s excitement. She also wipes Yo Gott’s sweat (or maybe tears?) off his face while he appreciates his luxury vehicle.

Yo Gotti and Simmons have quickly become one of our favorite celebrity couples to watch. Before the two crossed paths, Yo Gotti boldly confessed to the public that he had a crush on the gorgeous entrepreneur. He even shouted her out in his 2016 song “Down In The DMs.” “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” he spits.

And now, he’s riding with his queen in a new Tesla she purchased.

DON’T MISS…

Angela Simmons Poses With Her Boo Yo Gotti In Stylish Givenchy Boots

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Make It Official With Stylish Announcement Photos

Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare Mogul?

Angela Simmons Gifts Boyfriend Yo Gotti A Tesla For His Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com