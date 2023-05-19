Person Shot Near Easton, in Critical Condition

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a person has been taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition after being shot on the northeast side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a person was shot near Easton Town Center, on New Bond Street. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. and reported that the shooting happened during a robbery.

The person was taken to Ohio State University Main Hospital and listed in critical condition.

