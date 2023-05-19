1 Dead in Shooting at GM Plant Near Dayton

2 people are dead following a shooting at a General Motors factory near Dayton, Ohio.
Police say a man shot and killed one and injured another before turning the gun on himself Thursday night. The tragic event happened in Moraine, 10 minutes south of Dayton.
FOX 8 reports that the shooting happened between co-workers who were disputing over a woman that also worked at the factory.
The gunman fired 12 total shots.
From FOX 8:
One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.
Other people were injured while the workplace was being evacuated, he said.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
Production at the GM facility will be suspended until further notice.
