Megan Thee Stallon has more to celebrate!

Earlier today, the 28 year old rapper took to Instagram to share that Madame Tussauds has unveiled new wax figures of her at their locations in Las Vegas and New York. The beauty’s new wax figure went on public display this weekend and it looks like Madame Tussauds definitely did her justice!

The Las Vegas figure features the catsuit and matching cowboy hat that Meg wore during a photoshoot for her 2020 album, Good News. Her wax figure in New York won’t be unveiled until June 1 but is said to feature a donated diamante bikini and matching cowboy hat, gauntlets and choker.

In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, she shared a few photos of her new wax figure with her millions of Instagram fans, captioning the post, “I honestly wanted to kiss myself,” as she posed with the wax figures and a 10-foot stallion statue.

She continued, “hotties we are officially legendary go see me at @madametussaudsusa.”

Check out the post below.

Many of the self proclaimed hot girl’s famous friends loved the new wax figure and couldn’t even tell the difference between the two because the statue was THAT good. “First slide I dead ass couldn’t tell which was a doll,” singer SZA joked in the comments while another commented, “THIS is how wax figures should be done. ”

Will you go check out Meg’s new wax figure?

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her New Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds was originally published on hellobeautiful.com