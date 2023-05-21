Mary J. Blige Is A Stunner In A Two Piece Blue Look

Mary J Blige was spotted on Instagram absolutely serving in a two piece look that we’re swooning over.

Over the weekend, the Queen of R&B stunned her IG followers when she rocked a two piece blue look. The trendy two piece set featured a crop top and matching shorts, both from Australian luxury brand Bronx and Banco. She paired the look with matching blue over the knee boots that added to the monochromatic slay.

She accessorized the ensemble with Van Cleef and Arpels jewelry and wore pink glasses from Maison Valentino to match. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde tresses in loose curls which were parted down the middle of her stunning face.

The songstress took to Instagram to show off her stunning look, uploading a fashionable photo dump along with the caption, “Always worried ’bout the critics who ain’t ever f cking did it. I write what’s in my heart, don’t give a f k who f cking with it- #Coleworld @sterlingpics”

Check it out below.

Mary’s recent slay comes off heels of her Strength of a Woman festival which was held last weekend in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The festival was certainly the place to be as attendees had a chance to enjoy a celebration of hip hop with performances by Blige with her peers.