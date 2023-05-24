Radio One Exclusives

Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

Published on May 24, 2023

La chanteuse américaine Tina Turner

Source: James Andanson / Getty

Legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner has passed away. She was 83.

Turner reportedly passed at her home in Switzerland following a long battle with an illness.

Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, she was born in Brownsville, Tennessee.

In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

