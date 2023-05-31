3rd Man Charged In The Murder of Jam Master Jay

AP reports that a third man has been charged in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.

A federal indictment filed Tuesday (May 30) in the Eastern District of New York officially charges 49-year-old Jay Bryant with the murder of the Hip-Hop icon, born Jason Mizell. Bryant, who is from Queens, is already in custody on an unrelated drug charge. He will be arraigned on the murder charge at a later time.

Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., were previously indicted for Jay’s murder in August 2020.

Jay, who helped bring Hip-Hop to the mainstream along with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels in the early 1980s, was gunned down on October 30, 2002, in his Queens studio.

At the time of Washington and Jordan’s indictment, authorities described Jay’s murder as a “drug deal gone bad.” In a letter filed with the court, prosecutors say that Bryant entered the studio that night with the two men. He then fled the scene after the shooting.

Prosecutors say that Bryant was seen going into the studio, and his DNA was recovered at the scene.

Considering the fact that Jay’s murder was a cold case for almost two decades before the recent arrests, thankfully, we are one step closer to justice for the Hip-Hop legend.

