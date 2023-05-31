16-Year-Old Found Shot to Death Behind Abandoned Cleveland School

A teenage boy was found shot to death in Cleveland on Tuesday.
Damarion Whitsett, 16, was discovered around 7 p.m. behind Audubon Middle School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near East 111th Street. Police suspect the death to be a homicide, as multiple gunshot wounds were found on his body.
FOX 8 initially reported the story. They also report that another murder suspect was found in the area just a couple hours earlier, however, it’s unknown whether the two crimes are connected.
From FOX 8:
Cleveland police are also investigating another homicide reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday along Norwood Road north of Superior Avenue.
The victim was a 34-year-old man.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
