Cincinnati there are 4 new inductees in the Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame.
Cincinnati County Commission president and founder of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Alicia Reece and celebrity friends kicked off Black Music Month at the Hard Rock!
1: The Deele, featuring LA Reid and Babyface,
2: Louise Shropshire
3: Philippe Wynne
4: The Godfather of soul, James Brown
They all were introduced into the 2023 Black Music Walk of Fame.
It was an awesome event. I had the opportunity to announce some of the Influencers, the event was awesome.
Get ready for The historic grand opening of the one-of-a-kind, interactive Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame will take place July 22.
Cincinnati: New Black Music Walk OF Fame Inductees was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
‘Killed’: Lashawn Thompson Autopsy Results Show Inmate ‘Infested’ With Insects Died From Jail Neglect: Lawyers
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash About Splitting Bills [WATCH]
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
This Ohio City Is Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family