Cincinnati: New Black Music Walk OF Fame Inductees

Cincinnati there are 4 new inductees in the Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame.

Cincinnati County Commission president and founder of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Alicia Reece and celebrity friends kicked off Black Music Month at the Hard Rock!

1: The Deele, featuring LA Reid and Babyface,

2: Louise Shropshire

3: Philippe Wynne

4: The Godfather of soul, James Brown

They all were introduced into the 2023 Black Music Walk of Fame.

It was an awesome event. I had the opportunity to announce some of the Influencers, the event was awesome.

Get ready for The historic grand opening of the one-of-a-kind, interactive Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame will take place July 22.

