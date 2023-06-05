Class is now in session!
The iconic KRS-One hit the stage at last weekend’s BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival in Durham, and he did not disappoint. He rocked the crowd with a rundown of his classics, including “The Bridge Is Over,” “South Bronx,” and more.
Aside from that, he blessed us with an exclusive freestyle, getting back to the true essence of Hip-Hop, just in time for its 50th anniversary! He took the time to remind us exactly why he’s known as “The Teacha,” and we ain’t mad at that!
Check out the video above!
KRS-One Schools The Crowd At BIMBÉ 2023 [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
‘Killed’: Lashawn Thompson Autopsy Results Show Inmate ‘Infested’ With Insects Died From Jail Neglect: Lawyers
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash About Splitting Bills [WATCH]
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Dad's Day Away Contest!