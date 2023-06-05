Woman Shot to Death During Boyfriend’s Memorial Celebration

A 25-year-old Chicago woman, Terry’a Adams, was fatally shot during a celebration of life for her ex-boyfriend, who died four years prior in a car crash.
The incident took place on Sunday in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Witnesses say that the neighborhood became increasingly populated throughout the night. One witness even called the police in and effort to disburse the crowd in front of her home.
Shots erupted after a verbal altercation just after 1 a.m.
Nearby surveillance footage shows dozens running away, attempting to take shelter in and around vehicles. The video shows one of the gunman within the crowd, wearing a white top and jeans.
“She said, ‘I’ll be back, ma.’ She’s not back…Y’all killed my baby. She had a future,” said Adams’ mother, Pinkie McBride, tearfully.
Seven victims were hit. Adams was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while the other six were treated for gunshot injuries. Chicago Police Area 4 Division have not yet taken any suspects into custody, but are still investing.
